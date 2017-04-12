Uhuru, Ruto make use of digital portal to outline achievements

Nairobi. President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto launched their re-election campaign by laying out key achievements of the Jubilee government now explained in a new government portal.

The portal is a one-stop source of stories and facts about work of the Jubilee government and what it has achieved and responds to top criticism by the Opposition that President Kenyatta has not achieved anything.

On Monday, the President said Kenyans can now, with the touch of a button, find out what the government has been doing for the last four years.

“Using technology, we have consolidated all the achievements into one portal that is accessible to all. Questions will be responded to within 48 hours for a start and later it will be 12 hours,” Mr Kenyatta said at KICC, Nairobi.

He said the online platform — www.delivery.go.ke — will be based on factual accounts of the current state of the projects and those in doubt will be free to confirm that indeed the listed projects exist on the ground.

“If you don’t believe me, you can go to the ground so that we can begin as a country and people to differentiate between truth and propaganda,” Mr Kenyatta said.

Mr Kenyatta and Mr Ruto used the opportunity to appeal to Kenyans to support his quest for a second term to complete his development agenda for the country, saying the government had achieved a lot within a short time compared to previous regimes.

The two defended themselves against claims that the government was spending billions of shillings on infrastructure hence over borrowing, saying they could not leave incomplete projects from the previous governments to remain “white elephants”.

“We are doing today what could have been done 20 years ago. We are spending more on infrastructure because we are dealing with a delayed situation,” Mr Ruto said.

He said previous governments only used to promise with little implementation, but the Jubilee government has put pledge into action.

He cited the Standard Gauge Railway project saying the Grand Coalition Government had tossed around the idea for a long time. Mr Kenyatta said resources are limited and the government must get its priorities right for meaningful economic growth to be realised.