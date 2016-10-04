Uhuru orders officials sacked for delaying pay to youth

Nairobi. President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich to sack procurement officers who have delayed payments to youth, women and disabled government suppliers.
The President said the Treasury should ensure suppliers have been paid and not hide in the fact that they have released funds to the ministries.
“The Access to Government Opportunities for the youth is law, it is no longer a policy. It is not an issue of ‘I will when I want, or I won’t when I want,’” the President said during the Youth Summit held at State House in Nairobi on Monday. (NMG)