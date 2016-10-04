Tuesday, October 4, 2016

Uhuru orders officials sacked for delaying pay to youth

President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered Treasury

President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich to sack procurement officers who have delayed payments to youth, women and disabled g 

In Summary

  • The President said the Treasury should ensure suppliers have been paid and not hide in the fact that they have released funds to the ministries.

Nairobi. President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich to sack procurement officers who have delayed payments to youth, women and disabled government suppliers.

The President said the Treasury should ensure suppliers have been paid and not hide in the fact that they have released funds to the ministries.

“The Access to Government Opportunities for the youth is law, it is no longer a policy. It is not an issue of ‘I will when I want, or I won’t when I want,’” the President said during the Youth Summit held at State House in Nairobi on Monday. (NMG)

Related Stories

Uhuru orders officials sacked for delaying pay to youth

President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich to sack procurement officers who have delayed payments to youth, women and disabled government suppliers.


In The Headlines

1  hour ago

Plot survey in motion: Lukuvi

A total of 100,000 plots will be surveyed across the country before the end of the year, as part

56 minutes ago

More emerges on brutal killings

One of the victims during the hacking to death of three agricultural researchers in Dodoma on

  • News
    PCCB probes maize smuggling to Kenya  
  • News
    Traders vacate central market  
  • News
    Missing key link in economic growth story  
  • News
    Lipumba accused of eyeing party funds  