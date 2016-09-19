Uhuru’s quake donation handed over to affected Region

By Syriacus Buguzi and Kamala Lutatinisibwa

Bukoba. Kenya’s High Commissioner to Tanzania, Mr Chirau Ali Mwakwere, yesterday handed over 4,000 iron sheets, 400 blankets and 100 mattresses as donation to Tanzania following the September 10 earthquake.

The Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labor, Employment, Youth and the Disabled, Jenester Mhagama, received the donation worth Sh115 million.

The event took place at Kagera regional Commissioner’s office in Bukoba municipality—a district that happens to be the most affected by the quake.

Kenyatta phoned Magufuli last week to express solidarity and sympathy to the government and the people of Tanzania following the disaster.

“On behalf of the government and the people of Kenya, and on my own behalf, I extend heartfelt condolences and sympathies to Your Excellency, the government and people of Tanzania, and particularly to the grieving families,’’ said Kenyatta in his condolences.