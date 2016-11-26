Saturday, November 26, 2016

Uhuru shuts door on politicians getting quick degrees

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday said university students must meet the minimum admission requirements and lecturer times. 

In Summary

  • The Education ministry was ordered to fully implement the directives.

Nairobi. The door was on Thursday slammed shut on politicians rushing to acquire quick degrees before next year’s General Election.

The Education ministry was ordered to fully implement the directives.

“Universities that do not heed these requirements should be dealt with according to the law,” President Kenyatta said at Bungoma County’s Kibabii University during its first graduation ceremony.

The President, who is the chancellor, said the government would give the university Sh300 million to improve it.

He was accompanied by Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka, Cabinet secretaries Fred Matiang’i (Education), Adan Mohammed (Industrialisation), Eugene Wamalwa (Water) and Judi Wakhungu (Environment).

“The ministry should stop these malpractices. These vices are diluting the quality of education in the country,” said the President.

He explained that his decision was designed to stop politicians from rushing to obtain degrees in the shortest possible time in order to qualify to run for office.

The President maintained that a freeze on the establishment of new public universities was still in force. “All universities should heed this directive. No one must be left behind,” he went on. (NMG)

