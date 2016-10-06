Uhuru signs MoU to kick start review process on governance

Nairobi. President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday began Kenya’s second review process under the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the institution’s support mission in the country.

The signing ceremony was held at State House, Nairobi, where the lead panel member for the Kenya support mission Professor Al-Amin Abu-Manga signed on behalf of his team.

APRM is a self-monitoring instrument for monitoring performance in governance whose membership is voluntary.

The signed MoU regards the obligations of the Kenyan government and APRM continental secretariat on the implementation of the second peer review process.

President Kenyatta is the current chairman of the APRM forum of heads of state and government participating in the process.

The actual review mission will visit Kenya on October 24 and conduct the review process for three weeks, after which it will prepare a report that will be presented to the Government for its comment before it is forwarded to the Heads of State and Government of the APRM Forum in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, in January, 2017.

Speaking during the ceremony, President Kenyatta said his government would give the team the required support to fulfil its mandate. He asked the review team to involve all stakeholders as it goes about doing its job so as to get the correct picture of the country’s progress on governance matters. The president commended the team for their efforts to revitalize the APRM, saying the institution played a crucial role in promoting good governance in the continent.

“This is great institution has enabled Africans to assess their own progress on governance,” he said. “We will give you totally support to boost APRM and uplift it to a level of a model institution that will be emulated across the world,” President Kenyatta said.

The president observed that the APRM process would help the continent achieve its development agenda.

Professor Al-Amin thanked President Kenyatta for playing a key role in revitalizing the African Peer Review Mechanism and for his support to the team.