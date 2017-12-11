Monday, December 11, 2017

Ukawa calls for suspension of January by-elections in three constituencies, six wards

 

In Summary

The by-elections in Songea Urban, Longido and Singida North and six wards are scheduled for January 13, 2018 after National Executive Commission (NEC)’s announcement.

Advertisement
By Louis Kolumbia and Halili Letea TheCitizenTz news@tz.natiinmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Constitution Defenders Coalition (Ukawa) has called for suspension of the January by-elections in three constituencies and six wards in the country.

The by-elections in Songea Urban, Longido and Singida North and six wards are scheduled for January 13, 2018 after National Executive Commission (NEC)’s announcement.

Reading a joint statement issued during a press conference on Monday, December 11, Chadema national chairman Freeman Mbowe said the time was short for political parties to effectively participate in the by-elections.

He said the November 26, 2017 by-elections in 43 wards were marred by irregularities, which needed to be discussed by stakeholders before participating in the next by-elections.

“We jointly ask stakeholders, including political parties, the NEC, the office of the Registrar of Political Parties, civil society organisations and the police to convene a meeting to discuss the irregularities before participating in the next by-elections,” he noted.

According to him, if they are not listened to, Ukawa members will boycott the January by-elections because they were not ready to participate in the by-elections, whose political ground was unfair. 

advertisement

In The Headlines