Ukawa now disowns former CUF chairman

By Saumu Mwalimu @mwalimmissie smwalimu@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Opposition Coalition for People Centred Constitution (Ukawa) yesterday disowned embattled CUF former chairman Prof Ibrahim Lipumba.

Ukawa leaders told reporters that the coalition, formed by Chadema, NCCR-Mageuzi, CUF and NLD, has resolved not to work with the politician whose party has sacked.

In another development, chairman of CUF interim leadership committee, Mr Julius Mtatiro, yesterday briefed Ukawa leaders on how and why Prof Lipumba was stripped of his membership.

After briefing them he told reporters that CUF constitution was adhered to when dealing with the Prof Lipumba issue. For several days now the former leader has been holed up at CUF Buguruni head offices after having forced his way into the premises with the help of his supporters, a move that has prevented other leaders to access the headquarters.

However, he was quoted as saying that he was ready for talks with party secretary general Seif Sharif Hamad and other leaders in order to resolve the dispute.

But Mr Mtatiro insisted yesterday that there was nothing to discuss with Prof Lipumba because he no longer held a stake in the party.

Briefing journalists on resolutions reached by the emergency Ukawa meeting yesterday, co-chair of the coalition, who is also the Chadema national chairman, Mr Freeman Mbowe, said that they have agreed with move taken by CUF national governing council on their former leader.

According to Mr Mbowe, the ‘drama’ that Prof Lipumba is playing, was strategic, set to dampen movement by CUF and Ukawa to seek justice for the Zanzibar after 2015 General Election results were annulled after it was apparent that outfit’s presidential candidate Seif Sharif Hamad was heading for victory.

He said that Prof Lipumba is being used to weaken CUF and distract it from its main mission.

“But he should be aware that what he is doing will not dissuade CUF or Ukawa because we have the support of the majority Tanzanians.

“When he resigned as CUF chairman last year he thought Ukawa would break up, instead we became stronger until today. In fact, our bond has grown even stronger,” said Mr Mbowe.

He described Prof Lipumba as a distractor and betrayer of a mission to seek true democracy in the country. “We won’t allow that,” Mr Mbowe insisted.

Mr Mbowe, therefore, said that Ukawa has resolved to disregard Prof Lipumba and they have since then directed all Ukawa members and leaders at all levels to ensure they don’t work with him.

He said Ukawa leaders have also been directed to strengthen their ties against Prof Lipumba and that in case they foresee any activity being pushed by the sacked CUF chairman, they should counter it immediately.

“Because we don’t recognise Prof Lipumba as one of us, we will not participate in any political or social activity he will co-ordinate.