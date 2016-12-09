Uncertain times call for solidarity, journalists told

By Saumu Mwalimu @mwalimmissie smwalimu@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Journalists need to be united now more than ever if they are to survive uncertainties brought by the Media Services Act, 2016, media stakeholders said during a two-day meeting.

Speaking at an annual stakeholders’ meeting organised by the Tanzania Editors Forum (TEF) in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday and Thursday, participants noted that journalists could face any challenge arising from the newly-enacted law if they spoke in one voice.

New Habari Corporation (2006) and TEF former chairman Absalom Kibanda said divisions among journalists were partly to blame for the failure by Parliament to incorporate stakeholders’ views in the Media Service Bill, 2016 before it was passed and assented to by President John Magufuli last month.

“We, journalists, have also failed this nation. When he was tabling the Bill in the Parliament, the minister of Information, Culture, Artists and Sports Nape Nnauye mentioned TEF as one of the stakeholders, who fully participated in the making of the Bill. This is not true. The thing is that some of our members went behind our back and presented their views, claiming they were the views of TEF,” he asserted.

South African National Editor’s Forum Reggy Moalus and Standard Group Editorial Director Joseph Odindo emphasised that, if united the media would be able to fight back during persecution and victimisation.

Despite raising various issues, during the meeting, media practitioners could not reach a consensus on the level of education of journalists that should be included in the Media Services Regulations, 2016.

While some insisted on passion and talents as determining factors for a person to work as a journalist, others wanted the media industry to be really strong and be turned into a professional business so much so that for a person to work as a journalist should possess a university degree. Zanzibar veteran journalist Salim Said Salim insisted on the ability of journalists to perform their duties objectively and impartially, but academic qualifications should be an added advantage.

TEF chairman, who is also Jambo Leo Managing Editor Theophil Makunga, pointed out that there was no need for a journalist to hold a bachelor degree, but such a qualification should be intended for editors in order for them to have informed decisions.

“I don’t think if it needs a graduate journalist to cover a story at Uwanja wa Fisi (Manzese). It is a news story that members of the public would like to read about. Therefore, a newsroom needs to have a variety of reporters, who do what and at what time.

“Although our society is growing and becoming more knowledgeable about current affairs, it will require journalists to study in order to fit in that class, but not now,” said Mr Makunga.

For his part, Nipashe Managing Editor Jesse Kwayu pointed out that for the media industry to thrive and turn into a really professional business, it won’t be so with journalists, who had not gone to school. “So, although the person’s ability to carry out journalistic duties matters, the issue of education is unavoidable,” he said.

Stakeholders discussed also how the media could improve and utilise innovation, training and digitalisation given technological advances and remain relevant to news consumers.

Mwananchi Communication Limited (MCL) Managing Director Francis Nanai said that the media was a business like other undertakings, where consumers needed must to be put at the front mind of their output.

He said shape of the future of the media industry was to increase the bond between the editorial team and the business section of the media at the time investment in innovation, training on human resources and digitalisation were emphasised.