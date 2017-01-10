Unending blame game puts lives at risk

By Janeth Mesomapya and Melody David news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Residents of Mfaume Street in Upanga have voiced their concern over leaking sewerage that has gone on for over three years.

Speaking to The Citizen recently, they are partly blaming the National Housing Cooperation (NHC) for being reluctant to rebuild an adequate system.

The Citizen visited the area last week.

Murky stagnant water along the road is said to be waste from faulty chambers producing a stench and has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

One of the residents who introduced herself as Mama Tiffu, said the block of flats she lives in accommodates 17 families and the septic tanks fill up requently and end up overflowing.

“NHC is at fault. Each family has to fork out Sh 70,000 a week to pay sewerage disposal tankers to empty the septic tanks after every three days,” she explained.

She added that due to the endless leakages apartments on the ground floor are always damp and one of her neighbours developed fungus in his feet and went to India for treatment last year. On his return he caught a new infection and a few of his toes were cut off.

Another resident who requested anonymity said the faulty water pipes contribute to the water ending up on the street causing further damage on the road.

According to the Upanga West Councillor Adnan Kondo, no solution has been found despite efforts to take up the issue to with Ilala City Council and Dar es Salaam Water and Sewerage Corporation (Dawasco).

“I have sent photographs and video recordings to the District Commissioner, Ms Sophia Mjema, and the only response we got was got was that Dawasco has not written a letter requesting permission to embark on the repairs,” he said.

Mr Kondo added that there’s a blame game going on between the city council and Dawasco that started long before he became a councillor.

NHC Upanga Manager Deo Orauya acknowledged the problem, saying that the apartments are built too closely to each other hindering the installation of better sewerage management system.

He further said the residents are waiting for Dawasco to replace the water pipes and to the block of flats the Dawasco sewerage network.

“For now there’s nothing we can do at the moment and residents should continue contributing towards mobile waste removal services,” he said.

Mr Kondo said at the same time, the delay in the rehabilitation of Mfaume Street is not making life any easier. Work on the Sh400 million road project to upgrade it tarmac road has not kicked off.

The 0.94 kilometre stretch was expected to be complete by March this year.

According to Ilala City Council road engineer John Magori, Dawasco was supposed to remove all water pipes under the road to allow for construction, instead the water body requested for compensation which he feels was too high.

“The money asked for is a lot and Dawasco does not want to furnish us with a breakdown of the costs. They’re the ones delaying this exercise as we’ve already paid the contractor who is ready to start work,” he explained.

Mr Magori added that Dawasco has not sought permission from the district council when it initially installed the water system.

During an interview with a Dawasco engineer in Ilala District, Ms Sirila Kimario, asserted that Dawasco sent an invoice of Sh 27 million to the Ilala City Council on December 3, for the removal of the pipes.

“The City Council complained that the quote was too high and on December 13, we sent another invoice and reduced the amount to Sh 22 million excluding Value Added Tax (VAT) but we haven’t heard from them since,” she said .