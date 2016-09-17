Unicef moves to reduce birth certificate burden

By Athuman Mtulya; @mtulya ; amtulya@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Unicef and the government will on Thursday roll out a new birth registration process.

The Under-five Birth Registration Initiative (U5BRI) aims to address challenges around birth registration across the country.

In an exclusive interview with The Citizen yesterday, Unicef country representative Maniza Zaman said U5BRI would make it easier for especially mothers to get birth certificates for their newborns.

“Under the new initiative, health facilities and ward executive offices will become registration points, bringing the process closer to the people,” she said.

Legal and Constitutional Affairs minister, Dr Harrison Mwakyembe, is scheduled to launch the initiative in Iringa.

Birth registration in urban areas is five times higher than in rural areas. This is mainly due to bureacracy that hinders many from pursuing the important documents.

Ms Zaman said birth registration is currently in three processes in Tanzania Mainland. These are notification, registration, and certification.

While notification is done at health facilities, registration and certification only happen at the district level.

“This means parents have to make repeated visits, first to register and then to receive certificates and have to pay Sh3,500 fee,” she said.

With some district headquarters located up to 100km from communities, parents have to endure the long distances and suffer the costs of traveling and time.

“For most parents in rural areas there’s also a problem of awareness. They are oblivious of birth registration. The processing fee will also be waived, and parents will be sensitised on the importance to register births,” she said.