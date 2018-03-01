Unido boss to visit Tanzania

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Director General of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), Mr LI Yong is expected to make an official visit to Tanzania from 7th to 9th March, 2018.

He will be accompanied by Director of the Department of Programmes, Partnerships and Field Integration ZOU Ciyong and Africa Division Programme Officer, Ms Matilda Muweme, as well as UNIDO Representative in Tanzania, Mr Stephen Kargbo.

A statement issued by UN Information Officer in Dar es Salaam Ms Stella Vuzo on Thursday, March 1 disclosed.

During his visit, he is expected to sign a joint declaration to strengthen the cooperation between Tanzania and UNIDO with a view to support the implementation of the Country´s Development Vision 2025; the Zanzibar Vision 2020; the Sustainable Industrial Development Plan, and its Integrated Industrial Development Strategy 2025 (IIDS 2025), part of statement reads.

Mr Yong and his delegation will also have an opportunity to discuss the technical cooperation between Tanzania and UNIDO in the context of the Third Industrial Development Decade for Africa (IDDA III) following the adoption of the United Nations General Assembly resolution calling for the industrialization of Africa.

During his visit, Mr Yong is also expected to meet with the President of Tanzania, Dr John Magufuli, and several Ministers including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Augustine Mahiga, Minister of Industry, Mr Charles Mwijage, and Minister of Finance, Dr Philip Mpango.

The Director will also meet with the UN country team that will be led by the United Nations Resident Coordinator and United Nations Development Programme Representative Alvaro Rodriguez.

According to statement, Mr Yong is also expected to meet senior representatives of industries and the wider private sector in Tanzania.