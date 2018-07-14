University entry examination registers slight improvement

By Khalifa Said @RealKhalifax ksaid@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. A slight improvement in the results of Form Six national examinations for this year has been registered compared to last year, according to an announcement by the National Examinations Council of Tanzania (Necta) Friday.

This year 97.58 per cent of students who sat for the Form Six national examinations excelled compared to 96.06 per cent, who passed in 2017.

In addition, the quality of performance has also improved as the number of candidates who performed better in Division I, II and III increased by 1.80 per cent from 93.72 last year to 95.52 this year.

Briefing reporters during the release of the results in Zanzibar yesterday, Necta’s executive secretary Charles Msonde said the improvement has been in various subjects including General Studies, Kiswahili, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Basic Applied Mathematics, Commerce and Accountancy.

However, the performance in other subjects including History, Geography, English Language, Agriculture Science and Economics has slightly declined as comparing to last year.

A total of 83,581 students sat for their exams out of who 34,358 were girls, while 49,223 were boys. This time around, 98.26 per cent of girls, who sat for the exams passed compare to 97.12 per cent last year. However, Necta withheld the release of the results of 13 school candidates who experienced health problems and thus were unable to sit for the exams of some subjects.

The respective candidates will be given an opportunity to sit for the exams in the coming May 2019 Form Six examination as school candidates.

The Council nevertheless cancelled results of eight candidates who were found cheating in their examination rooms.

The results have also shown that state-run Kibaha Secondary School (Coast Region) appeared on the list of top best performing schools, whereby it replaced Feza Girls School (Dar es Salaam) from the first position.

Other schools which made it to top ten are Kisimiri Secondary School (Arusha), Kaizirege English Primary School (KEMEBOS) (Kagera), Mzumbe High School (Morogoro) and Marian Boys High School (Coast).

Others are Ahmes Secondary School (Coast), St Mary’s Mazinde Juu Secondary School (Tanga), Marian Girls High School (Coast) and Feza Boys Secondary School (Dar es Salaam).

In terms of the schools that performed badly Forest Hill Secondary School (Morogoro) tops the list followed by Jang`ombe Secondary School (Urban West), Jangwani Secondary School (Dar es Salaam) and St James Kilolo Secondary School (Iringa).

Others on the list include White Lake High School (Dar es Salaam), Aggrey Secondary School (Mbeya), Nyailigamba Secondary School (Kagera), Musoma Utalii Secondary School (Mara), Ben Bella Secondary School (Urban West) and Golden Ridge High School (Geita).

Dr Msonde said that a total of 87,571 candidates were registered to sit for the exams including 35,380 (40.40 per cent) girls and 52,191 (59.60 per cent) boys.

Among the registered candidates, school candidates were 77,155 while private candidates were 10, 416.