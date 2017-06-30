By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) has developed an efficient and environment friendly gold leaching reactor to help small scale miners improve production.

According to Mr Peter Kaheshi from College of Engineering and Technology (COeT), the technology was designed in March after realising that small scale miners were facing the challenge of processing gold concentrates.

He said on Friday that the method is simple, affordable and efficient. He said, previously small miners were using gas fired limestone kilns which are not only more expensive but take a lot of time as well.

Speaking to The Citizen yesterday at the UDSM pavilion in the ongoing 41st Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF) at Mwalimu Julius Nyerere grounds, he said that previously the small miners were using mercury as reagent to process gold but it’s dangerous to their health and the environment.

He said through old technology, the small miners could only harvest 50 per cent of available gold but the new technology allows them to recover 80 per cent of gold.

“Our aim is to help them so that they can benefit from their business but also protect their health and environment. Basically this technology is very simple in using and affordable and only lower voltage of power is needed to run it,” he said.

Explaining how the technology works, he said that gravity concentrate is loaded in a leach reactor and prescribed amount of water is added to the mixing tank followed by caustic soda, sodium cyanide and leach aid.

Mr Kaheshi added that the circulation process is done between 12hrs and 18hrs to get clear gold. The leach residue is rinsed with fresh water, and then the leach residue is discharged.