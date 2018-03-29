Unknown people invade Muslim university land in Kigamboni

By Josephine Christopher @JocfineQ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Morogoro Muslim University (MUM) has complained that its plot in Dar es Salaam, which was for the purpose of expanding its services, has been invaded by unknown persons.

The plot, which is located in Kigamboni District, was issued to the university by a well-wisher, MUM’s legal officer Gharib Mkindi told a press conference on Thursday, March 29.

The foundation stone for the construction of the facility was laid down by chairman of the Muslim Development Foundation, Mr Abdulahman Kinana, on 24 March.

A college legal officer went on to explain that the stone was however removed at night on the same day by unknown people who also detached the university posters.

“We were informed about the trespassat the plot and immediately reported the matter to the police who have launched investigations,” he said.

“We inform the public and the Muslim community since the plot was given as Waqfu from our fellow Muslim,” he said.

Mr Mkindi explained that they were planning to construct a business administration school in the city as a way of expanding the university’s campuses across the country.

According to him, they were shocked with a new development and furthermore asked President John Magufuli to intervene.