Unqualified people ‘still seek govt jobs’

By Louis Kolumbia @Collouis1999 lkolumbia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government has admitted that some people holding fake certificates continue to use them to seek recruitment in the public service.

The revelation was made here yesterday by Mr Xavier Daudi, who is the Secretary to the Recruitment Secretariat in the President’s Office during a function to launch the public service recruitment board.

According to him, despite government crackdown on fake certificates some people have continued to use them in applying for employment through the Public Service employment secretariat.

However, Mr Daudi said the secretariat has been very carefully not to allow a holder of fake certificates to get employment in public office.

“When we find out some people have used fake certificate we confiscate them,” said Mr Daudi.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Minister of State in the President’s Office “Public Service Management and Good Governance), Ms Angellah Kairuki, directed the secretariat to not only confiscate the certificates but to blacklist their holders.

“A database of blacklisted employment seekers should be established and shared with other recruiting agencies because they may try to get into the public sector through other recruitment agencies like the local government authorities,” she said.

She also directed the recruitment board to monitor closely employment in local authorities to make sure that only qualified candidates got employed.

In its crackdown, the government has uprooted 19,706 ghost workers from the public service and over 12,000 other civil servants holding fake certificates.