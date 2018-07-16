Upgrading of Mwanza Airport to start soon: TAA

By Ngollo John @TheCItizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mwanza. The Tanzania Airports Authority (TAA) has started preparations of upgrading the Mwanza Airport.

TAA information officer Mariam Lussewa told The Citizen on Sunday, July 15, 2018, that the preparations were intended to enable the new Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner to land at the airport.

She said applications for the upgrading permit had been sent to Dar es Salaam and contractors were expected to start the work anytime next week.

The upgrading will involve improving the plane parking, advancing runways and the weather forecast center.

Reports say the 262-seater plane is expected to start its operations on Sunday, July 29, 2018.

The statement comes two days after the minister for Works, Transport and Communications, Mr Isack Kamwelwe, said the plane would start flying from and to Dar es Salaam to Kilimanjaro and Mwanza.