Urambo residents bid farewell to Sitta

By Edwain Mjwahuzi @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Urambo. Business and most of other activities have come to a standstill in Urambo as people pay respect to their departed leader, Samuel John Sitta.

Many shops and other businesses have been closed as most of people have gathered at Urambo Primary School grounds where casket carrying remains of the former Speaker of the National assembly, has been placed for public farewell.

Mr Sitta will be buried later today at Ubarani cemetery.

He died last Monday in German where he went for cancer treatment.