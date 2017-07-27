Use media to promote tourism, Maghembe urges Tanapa

By George Sembony @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Tanga. Tanzania national Parks (tanapa) work of promoting tourism will be simplified if it decided to use media effectively, the Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Professor Jumanne Maghembe has underscored.

Opening a three-day annual meeting of editors, senior journalists and Tanapa, in Tanga today Prof Maghembe said tourism was a highly sensitive sector where each written or spoken word was important.

“Every single word you write counts. We must be sensitive how we write economic issues because it could impact on the tourist flow and affect expected revenue collections,” he said.

The Minister also urged Tanzanians to avoid politicisation of economic issues saying that where the shilling was being minted politics must be avoided at any cost.

Prof Maghembe called on the Tanzanian media to help in changing mindsets of the people on wildlife conservation saying poor knowledge and lack of awareness on the importance of wildlife conservation was one of major challenges facing the organisation and conservation in general.

He noted that for instance that climate change has forced not only human, but livestock as well, to change their means of survival, due to havoc it has played on the environment.

“There are certain things that people believe which harm the environment and media is well placed to change those beliefs,” he said emphasizing that people must not change the way they use land by reducing livestock to cope with changing climate.

Earlier, Tanapa Director General, Mr Allan Kijazi, said media should help in promoting tourism in the southern and western parts of Tanzania to help the organisation increase its contribution to the national income budget.

Currently, the larger part of tourism is being conducted in the northern circuit but there was a lot of potential in the southern and western parts of the Tanzania.