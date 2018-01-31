Use of old passports to end January 2020

By Halili Letea @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The use of old passports among Tanzanians will come to an end in 24 months from now, the government has said.

From January next year (2020), the country will have fully adopted the new electronic passports, the commissioner general for the Immigration Department, Dr Anna Makakala, said Wednesday (January 31) during an event to launch the new (electronic) documents in Dar es Salaam.

“The current passports will cease to be in use by January next year (2020)…Similarly, we will no longer be issuing East African Passports because the new electronic passports will be effectively put to use across all the countries where one wants to go,” she said.