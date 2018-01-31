Wednesday, January 31, 2018

Use of old passports to end January 2020

Commissioner general for the Immigration

Commissioner general for the Immigration Department, Dr Anna Makakala 

In Summary

From January next year (2020), the country will have fully adopted the new electronic passports, the commissioner general for the Immigration Department, Dr Anna Makakala, said Wednesday (January 31) during an event to launch the new (electronic) documents in Dar es Salaam.

By Halili Letea @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The use of old passports among Tanzanians will come to an end in 24 months from now, the government has said.

“The current passports will cease to be in use by January next year (2020)…Similarly, we will no longer be issuing East African Passports because the new electronic passports will be effectively put to use across all the countries where one wants to go,” she said.

President John Magufuli graced the launch of the electronic passports, noting that the new documents will bring a lasting solution to a number of challenges associated with immigration services in the country.

