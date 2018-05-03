Use of some game controlled areas to change, House told

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The government is planning to assess 12 game controlled areas (GCA) to determine which ones no longer qualify for the wild life protection so that arrangements would be made to release them for public use.

This was revealed by the deputy minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Mr Josephat Hasunga, in Parliament on Wednesday.

This will be conducted through the Tanzania Wildlife Research Institute (Tawiri). The assessment will involve hunting blocs as well.

He was responding to a question by Biharamuro West Member of Parliament Oscar Mukasa, who sought to know if the government had started the process of releasing the disqualified GCA’s to local government authorities.