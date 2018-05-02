Use of some game controlled areas to change, Parliament told

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The government is planning to assess 12 game controlled areas (GCA) that no longer qualify for the wild life protection so that arrangements would be made to release them for public use.

This was said by the deputy minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Mr Josephat Hasunga, in the Parliament on Wednesday May 2.

This will be conducted through the Tanzania Wildlife Research Institute (Tawiri). The assessment will involve hunting plots as well.

He was responding to a question by Biharamuro West Member of Parliament Oscar Mukasa, who sought to know if the government had started the process of releasing the disqualified GCA’s to local government authorities.