Wednesday, May 2, 2018

Use of some game controlled areas to change, Parliament told

 

In Summary

  • This was said by the deputy minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Mr Josephat Hasunga, in the Parliament on Wednesday May 2.
By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The government is planning to assess 12 game controlled areas (GCA) that no longer qualify for the wild life protection so that arrangements would be made to release them for public use.

This will be conducted through the Tanzania Wildlife Research Institute (Tawiri). The assessment will involve hunting plots as well.

He was responding to a question by Biharamuro West Member of Parliament Oscar Mukasa, who sought to know if the government had started the process of releasing the disqualified GCA’s to local government authorities.

“It’s a cross-cutting process that involves the Ministry of Agriculture and that of Livestock and Fisheries, this is to make sure that the land in question will be put to proper use,” said the deputy minister.

