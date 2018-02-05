By Syriacus Buguzi @buguzi sbuguzi@thecitizen.co.tz

Dodoma. The Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled) Anthony Mavunde has urged his fellow politicians to join hands with the scientific community in fighting bacteria, viruses and other microorganisms (superbugs) which have become resistant to most common antibiotics in Tanzania.

Mr Mavunde’s plea comes at a time the government is planning a countrywide crackdown on irrational use of antibiotics in livestock and fish feeds, saying the tendencies are fueling the resistance of the microorganisms, thus rendering antibiotics ineffective.

The resistance of the microorganisms to the antibiotics, also known as Antimicrobial Resistance (MRA) has raised public health concerns in Tanzania over the years.

It occurs when the bacteria, viruses, fungi and parasites change in ways that render ineffective some of the medications that used to cure them. When the microorganisms become resistant to most antimicrobials they are often referred to as “superbugs.”

Mr Mavunde came in full support of the ongoing initiatives to deal with AMR during the climax of a campaign against MRA organized by Tanzania Pharmaceutical Students Association (TAPSA) last weekend.

He said the government is now backing all initiatives aimed curing AMR due to the fact that public health authorities have been raising concerns of the trend of self-medication, overuse of antibiotics among people.

He called on the politicians from across the country to use their positions and influence to campaign against MRA.

For her part, a senior pharmacist from the Prime minister's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government) Ms Regina Joseph said poor adherence and misuse of the medicines stands out among key causes of MRA in Tanzania.

She quoted data showing that at least 700,000 people die annually in the world due to antimicrobial resistance.

“It has been projected that by 2050, MRA will kill a total of 10 million people globally if interventions are not put in place,’’ she said.

TAPSA’s President, Erick Venant said the campaign against AMR, launched on 2nd September last year has reached to at least 48,694 students and 688 teachers in 177 secondary schools from across the country.

"When it comes to fighting antimicrobial resistance spreading message is an important,’’ he said here.