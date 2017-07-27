Utility plans to spend Sh150bn on new water source for Mbeya

By Godfrey Kahango @TheCitizenTz gkahango@tz.nationmedia.com

Mbeya. The Urban Water and Sewerage Authority in Mbeya Region (Mbeya-Uwsa) plans to spend more than Sh150 billion on a project on water from Kiwira River and Rungwe Mountain Range.

According to Mbeya-Uwsa, the project will be for producing and supplying water to Mbeya city residents.

Mbeya-Uwsa director Simon Shauri said the new water source would satisfy the needs of city residents without any problem.

He said they were in the last stage of a three-year feasibility study conducted by expert Howard Humphreys and they would seek financial support from the government through the ministry of Water and irrigation in cooperation with Mbeya-Uwsa.

“With water from Kiwira River and Rungwe Mountain Range, we expect to get 65,000 cubic metres of water per day unlike now, as we only get 48,000 cubic metres of the same per day, despite having 11 water production sources on which we spend expensively to maintain them,” said Mr Shauri.

He added that they would receive a report on the feasibility study from the expert so that they could hand it over to the government for the implementation of the project.

The Mbeya-Uwsa board chairperson, Dr Lwitiko Mwakalukwa, pointed out that the water source would be a solution to water woes in the city.

“This will help us greatly work on small water sources we have, but we will also be able to produce water three times more than the small water sources that we have and reduce operational costs,” he said.

Mbeya regional administrative secretary Mariamu Mtunguja explained that despite the project’s strategic plan, all water sources within the city should be tested, protected and fenced.

She also called for action against human activities within 60 metres from a water source. She thus urged residents to start using prepaid power meters.