VP Samia mourns Mwakyembe’s wife

By John Namkwahe @johnteck3 jnamkwahe@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Vice President Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan has led mourners in paying their last respect to Mrs Lina Mwakyembe, wife of Information Minister Dr Harrison Mwakyembe at Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kunduchi Beach today.

Ms Hassan said she has been saddened by Mwakyembe's wife demise, assuring that the government will fully participate in facilitating the funeral procedures. “May God grant Mwakyembe and his family strength and courage during this difficult time,” she said.

On the same occasion, Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Prof Palamagamba Kabudi hailed Dr Harrison Mwakyembe for continuing to implement the national duties despite his late wife was in critical condition.

"Despite his wife being in hospital, Dr Mwakyembe continued to carry out national duties as usual. He is a committed leader who wishes the best for the nation,” he said.