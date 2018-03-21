By Citizen Reporter news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Students Network Programme chairman Abdul Nondo has been transferred to Iringa, where he was to appear before Resident Magistrate Court.

Mr Nondo’s lawyer, Mr Jebra Kambole, told The Citizen that his client was transferred from Dar es Salaam to Iringa on Tuesday night and he was to appear in Court on Wednesday, March 21.

Mr Nondo, 24, was reported missing on March 6, 2018 and reports of his disappearance went viral on social media.

The reports suggested that the student was abducted by unknown people while in Dar es Salaam.

A day later, he was found alive in Mafinga District, Iringa Region after presenting himself at a police station.

Police in Iringa embarked on an investigation to determine the truth behind the student’s claim that he had been abducted. Police suspected that Mr Nondo may have made false claims.

The Police alleged Mr Nondo had intended to convince his fellow students to violate the laws of the land.

On March 10, Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda called upon police in Iringa to release the suspect and urged them to transfer him to Dar es Salaam for further interrogations.



