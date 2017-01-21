Varsity workers strike after 8 months without pay

By Ipyana Samson @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mbeya. A total of 86 lecturers and supporting staff at Makumira University, Mbeya campus, have gone on strike after missing salaries for eight consecutive months.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, one of the striking lecturers said most of them had incurred huge debts over the period their employer had not been paying them.

“There is no point to continue working while we are not being paid. We have decided to stay at home,” he said.

He noted that some of their colleagues have been evicted from the houses after failing to pay rent while others have been failing to raise bus fare to and from their work station.

Rev Masimo Watson, head of the Makumira Mbeya campus, confirmed that the workers had been on strike since last Tuesday.

He, however, said the university management had failed to pay workers because workers from the university’s finance department embezzled funds.

“All workers in the finance department were suspended and transactions are frozen because there is no one to do the work,” he said, adding, “This is why workers have not been paid for a considerable period of time.”

The President of Makumira University Students Organisation, Mr Pius Zakaria, said they were unaware of their fate.

“After being notified of what was going on we (students) decided to leave the campus because there was no learning anymore,” he said.