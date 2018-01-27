Veteran journo Tido out on bail

By Hadija Jumanne and Tausi Ally @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Former director-general of theTanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC) Tido Mhando was yesterday released on bail after appearing at the Kisutu Resident Magistrates’ Court in Dar es Salaam, where he faced four counts of abuse of office.

The veteran journalist also faced the fifth count of occasioning a loss of Sh887 million to the government when he was head of the public broadcaster. He will re-appear at the Dar es Salaam court on February 23 this year.

Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) lawyer Leonard Swai alleged before the court’s Resident Magistrate-in-Charge Victoria Nongwa yesterday that on June 16, 2008 in Dubai, UAE, Mr Mhando – being an employee of TBC– deliberately abused his position by signing a contractual agreement for running and broadcasting TV programmes between the state broadcaster and Channel 2 group Corporation (BV1) without announcing a tender, contrary to the procurement laws, as he enabled BVl to gain profits.’

In the second charge, it is alleged that, on June 20, 2008 in the course of the execution of his duties, Mr Mhando abused his official position by signing a contractual agreement on global digital broadcasting between TBC and BVl.

In the third charge, it is stated that, on August 11, 2008 and in September 2008, Mr Mhando is alleged to have abused his power by signing a contractual agreement (increasing heads of contract) on purchasing, the installation of, distribution equipment and a broadcasting tower between TBC and BVI. In the fourth charge, it is alleged that, on Nov 16, 2008 while in Dubai, Mr Mhando abused his power by signing a contractual agreement (increasing heads of contract) on running DTT broadcasting infrastructure between TBC and BVI – and he enabled BVI to gain profits.