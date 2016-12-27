Tuesday, December 27, 2016

Veteran photojournalist to be buried in Dodoma today

Mourners  carry the coffin bearing the body of

Mourners  carry the coffin bearing the body of Mpoki Bukuku of the Guardian Limited in Tabata, Dar es Salaam yesterday before  his remains were transported to Dodoma for burial today. PHOTO | ANTHONY SIAME 

In Summary

  • Hundreds gathered at Tabata High School in Dar es Salaam to pay their last respects to Mpoki Bukuku an experienced journalist who mentored a number of media personnel farewell                      
Advertisement
By Mtulya Athmani; @mtulya

Dar es Salaam. A cloud of sorrow engulfed the grounds of Tabata High School where hundreds of journalists, friends, family and leaders bid farewell to veteran photojournalist Mpoki Bukuku who passed away on Friday.

The Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports led the mourners and said not only was Mr Bukuku an experienced journalist, he also mentored a number of other photojournalists in the country.

“We pray for his soul to attain eternal peace and for his family to be strong during this difficult time. He was a good photojournalist and that’s why a huge crowd is here today to send him off. The deceased has left a collection of exemplary work that other journalists can learn and emulate from. This is  a definitely a huge loss to the family and journalism fraternity in the country,” said the minister.

The leader of the official Opposition Camp in Parliament, Mr Freeman Mbowe told the crowd that Mr Bukuku was a courageous journalist. “He was not afraid to tell a story. He’s has done his share and now he’s gone. To the rest of you (journalists), learn from him and realise that you have a big responsibility of informing the public and criticise where you are supposed to.”

On behalf of Media Owners Association of Tanzania (MOAT) Saeed Kubenea who is Ubungo MP, echoed Mr Mbowe’s sentiments, saying at times Mr Bukuku threw himself in danger to protect people’s interests. He noted an incident in the early 2000s where the deceased was clobbered by prison wardens when he covered a land dispute between Ukonga Prison and neighbouring civilians.

“That is the Mpoki that I knew, humble, good at his work but a vigorous defender of what he believed in, we shall miss him dearly,” said Mr Kubenea.

The deceased body was transported yesterday evening to his family residence in Msalato, Dodoma where he will be laid to rest today.


advertisement

In The Headlines

4  hours ago

Tanzania investigates Malawi ‘spies’ reports

The government says it will investigate claims reported by the Malawian media yesterday that

3  hours ago

Opinions sought for new media law regulations

Media stakeholders have been invited to give their views on regulations meant to streamline

  • News
    Anxiety as telecoms watchdog disconnects fake mobile phones  
  • News
    JPM, mystery nun and 2015 election outcome  
  • News
    Anxiety as student loan terms reviewed  