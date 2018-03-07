Veteran politician Dr Kabourou dies at Muhimbili

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Former Kigoma Urban Member of Parliament (MP), Dr Aman Kabourou is no more.

He died yesterday (Tuesday, March 6) at the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) where he had been undergoing treatment.

“It is true that Dr Kabourou is no more. He died here yesterday. He was referred to the MNH from Kigoma Regional Hospital on Sunday, March 4, 2018,” the MNH spokesperson, Ms Neema Mwangomo told The Citizen on Wednesday March 7.

Details of his death would be released later.

Dr Kabourou was born on May 23, 1949.

He served as Kigoma Urban Member of Parliament (MP) on the Chadema ticket for two terms from 1995-1999 and 2,000 to 2,015.

In 2006, he defected to CCM where he was elected East African Assembly legislator.

He also served as the ruling party’s regional chairman for Kigoma between 2012 and 2017.