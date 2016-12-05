Village officer fired over beer drinking

By Rajabu Athumani @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Handeni. The government’s directive that prohibits consumption of alcohol during office hours continues to bite and a village executive officer has been suspended, allgedly for ignoring the drinking hour order.

Mr Omari Salehe, the VEO for Kitumbi Village was suspended last week for allegedly underperfoming his duties due to excessive drinking while duty.

The order was given by the district executive director William Makufwe after the official reportedly failed to turn up for a public meeting. He was traced to a pub where was allegedly taking alcohol.

The DED said the official had become a nuisance and had lately been accused of failing to oversee projects in the ward following allegations that he spent most of office time in the pubs consuming alcohol. The VEO was conspicuously absent during a meeting addressed by the District Commissioner Godwin Gondwe last week.

The DC had requested for updates on some projects only to find out that Mr Salehe was absent. Mr Gondwe said the fifth phase government would not tolerate lazy and drunk public officials, insisting that the suspension should serve as a warning to others.