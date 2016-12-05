Monday, December 5, 2016

Village officer fired over beer drinking

 

In Summary

  • Mr Omari Salehe, the VEO for Kitumbi Village was suspended last week for allegedly underperfoming his duties due to excessive drinking while duty.
  • The order was given by the district executive director William Makufwe after the official reportedly failed to turn up for a public meeting. He was traced to a pub where was allegedly taking alcohol.
Advertisement
By Rajabu Athumani @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Handeni. The government’s directive that prohibits consumption of alcohol during office hours continues to bite and a village executive officer has been suspended, allgedly for ignoring the drinking hour order.

Mr Omari Salehe, the VEO for Kitumbi Village was suspended last week for allegedly underperfoming his duties due to excessive drinking while duty.

The order was given by the district executive director William Makufwe after the official reportedly failed to turn up for a public meeting. He was traced to a pub where was allegedly taking alcohol.

The DED said the official had become a nuisance and had lately been accused of failing to oversee projects in the ward following allegations that he spent most of office time in the pubs consuming alcohol. The VEO was conspicuously absent during a meeting addressed by the District Commissioner Godwin Gondwe last week.

The DC had requested for updates on some projects only to find out that Mr Salehe was absent. Mr Gondwe said the fifth phase government would not tolerate lazy and drunk public officials, insisting that the suspension should serve as a warning to others.

In a separate development the DED promised to send auditors to investigate misuse of the village funds over the last six months.


advertisement

In The Headlines

22 minutes ago

CEOs call for inclusive policies and decisions

The CEO Roundtable of Tanzania (CEOrt) has voiced its concern at what it says is the exclusion of

34 minutes ago

Don’t discourage buyers, says cashew board

The Cashewnut Board of Tanzania (CBT) wants the government to eliminate challenges facing cashew

  • News
    Ban on textbooks faulted  
  • News
    Dons: Why BoT, Mpango must act  
  • News
    Magufuli: Stop fabricating news on JK and his family  
  • News
    DC storms warehouse to seize expired foods  