Villages set to reap big from Tarangire park

By Joseph Lyimo @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Babati. The Tarangire National Park has pledged to donate at least 30 per cent of its revenues for villages surrounding it through the Community Social Responsibility (CSR).

The head of community projects in the park, Heriel Masaki, said the conservation agency will support the villagers who have requested assistance for their projects.

However, she insisted that the wananchi have to show seriousness in the implementation of the projects, stressing that they will be required to meet at least 70 per cent of the costs.

“We are receiving many requests, but we cannot meet all of them. We have resolved to set aside at least 30 per cent of our revenues for the community projects,” she said.

The 20,000 square-kilometre Tarangire National Park straddling the borders of Manyara and Arusha regions, is surrounded by at least 46 villages, but the agency can support only about 20 of them at a time.

It is one of the 16 national parks across the country managed by the Tanzania National Parks (Tanapa),

The iconic features of the park include the Tarangire river, which cuts through its middle and which is normally choked with wildlife during the dry season, attracting hordes of tourists.

At the height of the dry season, a big number of elephants dig the dry river bed searching for water while migratory wildebeests, zebras, buffalos, impalas, gazelles, hartebeests and flock into shrinking lagoons. A villager at Kibaoni close to the protected area and along the Arusha-Babati highway, Richard Mollel, said residents of the area have embraced the conservation values and that they were no longer leaving the task to Tanapa.