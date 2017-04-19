Vodacom Tanzania extends IPO deadline

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Vodacom Tanzania PLC has extended by three weeks Initial Public Offer (IPO) of its shares.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam earlier Wednesday, Vodacom's Corporate Affairs & PR Director, Rosalynn Mworia said: "… following consultation with the Government of Tanzania and the respective investment communities including Members of Parliament, groups of civil servants and officials of the constituent member organizations of the Tanzania Federation of Cooperatives, we have requested and received approval from the CMSA to extend the offer period by three weeks to Thursday 11th May 2017.”

According to Ms Mworia, the extension will help ensure full participation by retail and institutional investors, who have requested more time.