Monday, November 7, 2016

WFP delivers food to over 50,000 in S. Sudan’s Yei town

 

In Summary

  • In a statement received on Saturday, the WFP said a convoy of 38 trucks, transporting one month of food rations including sorghum, yellow-split peas, and vegetable oil from the WFP, water, sanitation and child protection items from the UNICEF and shelter items from the UNHCR, arrived in the town on Friday.

Juba. The World Food Program (WFP) said it had delivered food to families trapped for four months by violence in and around the southeastern South Sudanese town of Yei.

In a statement received on Saturday, the WFP said a convoy of 38 trucks, transporting one month of food rations including sorghum, yellow-split peas, and vegetable oil from the WFP, water, sanitation and child protection items from the UNICEF and shelter items from the UNHCR, arrived in the town on Friday.

“We have deployed a rapid response team to provide food to nearly 52,000 people who have been cut off from food supplies for four months,” WFP Country Director Joyce Luma said. (Xinhua)

In The Headlines

2  hours ago

Depositors’ fate unclear as Twiga set to reopen

The fate of Twiga Bancorp Ltd depositors remains unknown even as the bank is set to resume

1  hour ago

EPA deal not good for Tanzania, experts warn MPs

The Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) between the European Union (EU) and the East African

  • News
    MNH surgeons to restore hearing in under 1yr-olds  
  • News
    Machinga Complex stands idle as Dar hawkers fill streets  
  • News
    Fate of detained Arusha MP to be known today  
  • News
    11 legal aid centres to be establised in Tanga  