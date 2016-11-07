WFP delivers food to over 50,000 in S. Sudan’s Yei town

Juba. The World Food Program (WFP) said it had delivered food to families trapped for four months by violence in and around the southeastern South Sudanese town of Yei.
In a statement received on Saturday, the WFP said a convoy of 38 trucks, transporting one month of food rations including sorghum, yellow-split peas, and vegetable oil from the WFP, water, sanitation and child protection items from the UNICEF and shelter items from the UNHCR, arrived in the town on Friday.
“We have deployed a rapid response team to provide food to nearly 52,000 people who have been cut off from food supplies for four months,” WFP Country Director Joyce Luma said. (Xinhua)