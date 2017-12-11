By Valentine Oforo

Dodoma. The World Food Programme (WFP), with sponsorship from Korea International Cooperation Agency (Koica), implements a $5 million (about Sh11.2 billion) project in Fufu, Chiboli and Suli villages in Chamwino District, Dodoma Region. The project aims at improving the livelihood of villagers through beekeeping, poultry and pig keeping.

Speaking during a special tour of the villages to inspect the progress of the project at the weekend, UN resident coordinator and UNDP resident representative Alvaro Rodriguez said he had been impressed by the progress of the project and the way it had helped to reduce poverty levels among most community members.

He noted that UN would continue cooperating with the fifth phase government in the implementation of various projects in the region and the country at large to improve the livelihood of local communities.

Giving a testimony, chicken keeper Luja Doto said in 2015 she was loaned 10 chickens, which she had successfully kept. “I keep chickens vigilantly and by December last year the number of chickens I had rose to 64 from 10.”

She added that, through chicken keeping, she was able to buy 50 goats and 48 sheep. “Honestly, this project has helped me to maintain myself and my family,” she noted.