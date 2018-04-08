WHO: Where TZ stands on universal health cover

The World Health Organisation’s agenda for this year’s World Health Day is on Universal Health Coverage (UHC): For Everyone, Everywhere.

But what’s Tanzania’s position in this global agenda?The Citizen’s Health reporter Syriacus Buguzi spoke to the WHO Representative to Tanzania, Dr Adiele Onyeze, who explains where Tanzania fits and how the country can achieve UHC. Excerpts:

Qn: Tanzania plans to introduce mandatory health insurance for all. How is the WHO helping the country achieve the plan?

Ans: We are happy, first of all, to note that the government of Tanzania has taken up the Universal Health Coverage agenda for the country. As you also know, this is one of the targets for Sustainable Development Goals (SGDs). Health insurance is one of the pillars that can help ensure that people have access to universal healthcare. As you might be aware, Tanzania is also developing a healthcare financing strategy which has reached an advance stage. WHO is supporting this. We are helping to provide the guidelines and the technical experts here have been working with the government develop this. With, this we are fully involved with the government to make this plan possible and are happy with the progress being made so far.

“Health for all’’ forms goal 3 of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Is Tanzania making headway in achieving the SDGs in this aspect?

You see, for WHO we like to base our assessment on evidence. And, the evidence we have now actually shows that Tanzania is making progress. In terms of tracking where we are, we look at various parameters. One of the parameters we use is that we look at how many people are spending money out of pocket to pay for health care. With regard to out of pocket expenditure, the current figures we have is that about 23 per cent are currently being covered on health insurance in Tanzania. The rest, 77 per cent are paying out of pocket. We want that to come down to zero. Although we are seeing some progress being made to achieve this goal, the efforts need to be accelerated. So, our major focus now is on trying to work with the government to accelerate growth. Tanzania needs to invest much in antenatal care but overall, the country is making good progress.

Is there hope that Tanzania will achieve this on time?

The overall direction in the SGDs is that countries need to achieve UHC by 2030. Given the government’s progress, the push from WHO and other partners, the optimism is that the country will be able to achieve this by 2030. It’s a goal that we all share. We know it’s challenging. We have seen that Tanzania has the will and the potential to move in that direction. World leaders have signed up to UHC as part of the UN SDGs, however, they still need to show political courage and determination to make it a reality.

What can be done to make our leaders push the UHC agenda more strongly than they are doing now?

Yes, first of all we must remember that SDGs have been agreed through United Nations, although WHO is an agency. In that regard, all heads of state of the member countries shave had to agree to adopt those goals. So, the UN has had to bring the governments to the table to agree on the SGDs. But beyond that, the WHO African Regional office has been working with the governments to enable them reaffirm these commitments. That’s why all ministers every year meet in the African General committee of the WHO office for Africa. These meetings help ministers refocus their commitments on UHC. Besides that, we also organise meeting of the various ministers so that they can share experience. But our work goes beyond just engaging ministers. At all levels, globally, political will is needed. WHO works by engaging all levels to push this agenda.

What are the things that Tanzania needs to learn from other countries on UHC? And, are there examples of countries to learn from?

WHO as a UN agency essentially works with all countries of the world and every country is unique. Every country pursues these goals and plan to achieve them depending on their context and their various circumstances. We allow each country to determine how to pursue and achieve the goals. What we do as WHO is to get their countries to learn from their neighbors. There are countries whose situation is close to that of Tanzania. Leaders here are able to learn from other countries on how to improve their situation. The learning is not just about what works, but also about what does not work. We also believe there is need for cross-border or inter country collaboration. We, at WHO work to ensure that this is continuous.

Considering the challenges in Tanzania’s economic performance. Is it possible to achieve UHC?

It is possible. I will also want to say that UHC is not only for the rich countries. For example, Cuba, has attained a high level of UHC but it’s not one of the first world countries. But also some rich countries do not have universal health coverage. You might have heard of issues in United States about the Obamacare. So, it doesn’t have to do with how rich a country is. It just has to do with how a country organizes its health services, and making sure that no one is left behind. In that regard we still believe Tanzania has the potential and the capacity to achieve UHC, despite its current economic situation. The communities and partners need to be realistic and support the government in its effort.

Are you, as WHO, satisfied with the availability of essential medicines and medical supplies in Tanzania?

The challenge many countries face is in trying to know what really these essential medicines are. WHO is working with countries to draw up a list of medicines that are termed as essential. I am happy that colleagues have worked with Tanzania’s ministry of health and have agreed on a list of essential medicines. This is a first, major important step. Having known the list, I think the government’s focus has now been on making sure that these medicines are available, in terms of increasing the budgetary allocations for these medicines. However, having medicines stocked in the warehouse doesn’t mean that you have achieved the targets. So, putting the logistics in place to ensure that such medicines reach the health centre is very important. The WHO is also working with Tanzania to pilot a system that can help people understand how to use the medicines, what medicines are available and where; especially with regards to the use of antibiotics. We are working t-with the government to ensure that this is put in place and it works well. About the availability of medicines, just as you hinted before, we are happy to learn that the trace medicines have reached about 85 percent for primary healthcare.

Tanzania needs to develop its pharmaceutical industry. Does WHO chip in to make this possible? How?

Manufacturing of drugs requires special care, special standards, and in encouraging countries to manufacture drugs, WHO considers a number of issues. In general, the focus is on ensuring that the countries can be able to manufacture drugs as much as possible but the medicines need to achieve the appropriate qualities. That’s why the WHO has helped set standards. That’s why we are encouraging countries especially in the developing world to build their manufacturing facilities and transfer the technology to other countries. But we have to give assurance to the consumers that the medicine manufactured in Tanzania is of high quality and that it has no problem being imported to other countries.