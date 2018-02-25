By Habel Chidawali @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. You probably want to live longer than the average Tanzanian. To achieve such a goal, you need to lead a life of moderation when it comes to lifestyle, avoid taking junk foods, embark on physical exercises and always search for positive knowledge.

These secrets to a long life were revealed by Mr William Kanyamala during a special mass to celebrate his 94th birthday, as well as 55 years of marriage.

Even at the age of 94, the former East African Railway employee continues to look physically and mentally fit.

The service was conducted at Makole Anglican Church in the Tanzania’s new capital of Dodoma. Those in attendance included Ambassador Job Lusinde, retired archbishops and legislators.

Speaking during the mass, Mr Kanyamala said his habit to honour physical exercises and moderation in eating as well as engaging in work have helped him remain the way he was.

"Today, the youth prefer types of food that can be categorized as junk food. Most avoid physical exercises, instead prefer going for simple things. Some are lazy and don’t want to work,” he said.

As for the 55 year of marriage, Mr Kanyamla said, it is important for a couple to tolerate each other and lead a live of love and forgiveness for them to succeed.

During the service, retired Anglican Bishop Yohana Mkavu called upon believers to worship God and avoid luxurious lifestyle in order live long.

He insisted that patience and respecting pledges they made to the church was important because it was an order of God.

"Every day worship God and live according to his orders. Our behaviour determines the number of years we live in the world, that was what we are taught by the Bible,” he said.

For her part, retired reverend, Canon Mary Kanyamala, Mr Kanyamala’s wife said they lived peacefully the whole 55 years, noting that diminished hope of being paid beneficiaries from the defunct East African Community has posed a great challenge to their life.