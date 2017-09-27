Wednesday, September 27, 2017

Ward tribunal secretary charged with Sh50,000 bribery

 

By Bahati Chume @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Hai. Secretary of Land Tribunal of Masama East Ward in Hai District, Mr Shedrack Membi, 51, has been arraigned in the district court charged with soliciting and receiving Sh50,000 bribery.

Reading the charge before Principal Resident Magistrate Anold Kirekiano on Tuesday, prosecutor from the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau Barrya Galinoma said the accused committed the offence contrary to the country’s laws.

 “Hon magistrate this accused committed a criminal offence contrary to Section 15 of the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Act, 2007 in Kwa Sadala, whereby he solicited and received Sh50,000 so that he could give a ruling in the tribunal’s land case in favour of the cash giver,” said the prosecutor.

The prosecutor alleged that the accused had committed two offences on September 21 this year in Kwa Sadala, where he solicited and received the money so that he could favour the cash giver. The prosecutor also told the court that investigation had been completed.

 However, the accused denied the charge levelled against him. He failed to be granted bail after failing to meet bail conditions, including having two sureties, who would each sign a Sh200,000-bond.

The magistrate adjourned the case until October 3 this year.

