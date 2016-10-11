Wassira tells court voters’ figures wrong

Musoma. Former Bunda Member of Parliament Mr Stephen Wasira has testified in a case opened by four voters to challenge the incumbent MP Ms Esther Bulaya’s victory in lat year’s general election.
Mr Wassira who delivered his testimony through an affidavit, told the court that last year’s election wasn’t free and fair. He accused election officials of not following election procedures. Mr Wassira requested the court to nullify the election results, arguing that the winner of the election didn’t legally garnered enough votes. r Wassira claimed that during the election season, Ms Bulaya conducted campaigns in a manner that violated election laws and regulations.
“I visited some polling stations which include Nyamatoke, where I found Ms Bulaya’s supporters convincing people to vote for the Chadema candidate,” said Mr Wassira. Mr Wassira further told the court that the number of voters, which was listed in form 24 b, was more than the actual number of voters. According to Mr Wassira, the actual number of voters was 69,396 but the form 24 b indicated that a total of 164,794 people voted.