Wassira tells court voters’ figures wrong

By Beldina Nyakeke @bnyakeke news@tz.nationmedia.com

Musoma. Former Bunda Member of Parliament Mr Stephen Wasira has testified in a case opened by four voters to challenge the incumbent MP Ms Esther Bulaya’s victory in lat year’s general election.

Mr Wassira who delivered his testimony through an affidavit, told the court that last year’s election wasn’t free and fair. He accused election officials of not following election procedures. Mr Wassira requested the court to nullify the election results, arguing that the winner of the election didn’t legally garnered enough votes. r Wassira claimed that during the election season, Ms Bulaya conducted campaigns in a manner that violated election laws and regulations.