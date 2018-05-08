Water: Govt on the spot over development funds

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. MPs yesterday expressed their disappointment over what they said was the government’s failure to disburse funds for water projects as endorsed by Parliament.

The MPs faulted the government’s lack of seriousness in effectively addressing the seemingly endless water woes which Tanzanians have been facing over the years.

This came after the Minister for Water and Irrigation, Mr Isaac Kamwelwe, tabled the ministry’s budget proposals for the next financial year in the august House, amounting to Sh727.3 billion.

The ministry’s budget this time round is higher by Sh79.2 billion – up from the Sh648 billion that was approved for the current financial year which ends next on June 30.

According to the minister’s budget presentation speech, the ministry proposes to spend Sh673.2 billion on water-related development projects, and Sh25.8 on irrigation schemes. The remaining amount will be used for recurrent expenditure.

“Sh443.2 billion (66 per cent) of the development budget for water projects will be mobilised from domestic sources, while external sources would contribute Sh229.9 billion,” he said.

Stating that Sh322.2 billion would be spent in implementing various water projects during the coming financial year, Mr Kamwelwe said, “Sh38.5 billion has been earmarked for continuing with expansion of the clean water supply project in Dar es Salaam – a project which has been implemented by 81 per cent.”

Presenting the views of the Agriculture, Livestock and Water Committee, Mr Mahmoud Mgimwa said the committee differed with the minister’s presentation regarding the amount of money proposed for the ministry’s development budget.

While the minister said that the government had already released about 65 per cent of the budgeted development funds by March 30, the Committee insisted that only 22 per cent had been released.

“In the 2016/17 financial year, the ministry received 16.8 per cent (of the budgeted funds), while only 22 per cent was received in the 2017/18 financial year. This is not a good sign, as it hinders the national strategy to extend water accessibility by 85 per cent in rural Tanzania, and by 95 per cent in urban areas by 2021,” Mr Mgimwa said.

Debating the proposals, Mr Julius Kalaba (Monduli-Chadema) said poor disbursement of budgeted funds by the Treasury played havoc with the implementation of development projects.

“It is really dismaying. I’m in a dilemma as to which statistics I should rely on,” said the Opposition lawmaker in support to what was said earlier by fellow Chadema MP, Ms Ester Bulaya, representing Bunda Constituency.

For his part, Mr Adadi Rajab (Muheza-CCM) asked the government to honour its promise to effectively address water availability challenges especially in rural areas.

“Despite many pledges from the government, people – especially those who live in rural areas – continue to experience water shortages,” Mr Adadi lamented.

Almost in similar vein, Mr Hamidu Bobali (Mchinga-CUF) said there was a need to increase the Water ministry’s budget, and also have allocations disbursed in full and on time.