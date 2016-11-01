Water authority implements Sh260m environmental plan

Mwanza. The Mwanza Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Authority (Mwauwasa) has embarked on an environmental management project worth over Sh261.

Mwauwasa managing director Antony Sanga said last week that the project would kick off in Nyamagana and Ilemela districts today.

He added that Sh5.7 billion have been set aside to implement the scheme in Mwanza City.

He revealed that the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Agence Francaise de Development (AFD) had donated 90 million Euro (approx Sh207 billion).

The project would address major environmental issues in Lake Victoria.

He noted that the venture would be extended to other Lake Zone regions of Kagera and Mara.

“We want Mwanza City to be a pilot study for the project between June and November next year before moving to other regions,” he said. He reiterated that part of the project includes constructing latrines to 20 schools in Mwanza city and setting up sewerage systems.