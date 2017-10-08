Contractor irritates councilors

By Joseph Lyimo @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mbulu. Councillors in Mbulu District Council in Manyara Region have resolved to take legal action against a water project contractor in Haydom for failing to complete the project in time.

Speaking during the district full council meeting, the civic leaders expressed their disappointment over the snail pace at which the project is being rolled out by the contractor.

Member of Parliament for Mbulu Rural, Mr Flatei Massay (CCM), said for long time they have been pressing the contractor to complete the project but to no avail.

He said failure to complete the project has resulted to inconveniences to residents of Haydom township that was facing an acute shortage of water.

"It is high time the Mbulu District Council stopped awarding tenders to contractors with poor performance records. This stalls the development of people who have high expectations on their government that it will address various challenges facing them," said Mr Massay.

A Dongobesh Councillor, Ms Ester Joel (Special Seats), concurred that steps were now supposed to be taken against the contractor for delaying the project unnecessarily.

"If the contractor is responsible to us, we are supposed to take legal action against him to serve as a lesson to others with similar habits," said Mr Joel.

The District Council Deputy Chairman, Mr Martin Lory, said actions should now be taken as council has pushed the contractor for long time without success.

However, the district’s acting water engineer, Mr John Michael, advised the councillors to be patient as the matter had already been reported to the Mbulu District Commissioner, Mr Chelestino Mofuga, for a solution.

Mr Michael explained that the project had already been completed by over 85 percent, saying if the contractor would be stopped, there would be a legal complications.

He said the DC had already intervened in the matter and summoned the contractor.