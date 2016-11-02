Water project to double supply

Dar es Salaam. The government will soon implement a project that will source water from Ruvuma River for residents and industries in Mtwara Region.

The $281 million project funded by the Chinese government will double the water supply from 60 million cubic metres per day in the region.

Speaking during the opening of the 10th annual general meeting of the Eastern and Southern Africa Water and Sanitation Regulatory Association (Esawas), Permanent Secretary in the Water and Irrigation Ministry Mbogo Futakamba said the project will benefit Dangote Cement Company and other emerging industries as well as serve at least 23 villages.

Participants at the meeting are from Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Zambia, Mozambique.

He said: “With the installation of the gas plant in Mtwara we hope to attract more industries to the region.

“The project will reduce the workload in households by allowing more people engage in economic activities instead of fetching water.”

Minister for Water and Irrigation Minister Gerson Lwenge in his opening remarks, pointed out the challenges wnannchi face as a result of climate change. He called upon stakeholders to initiate resilient initiatives through innovative water management practices.

He said Tanzania has delayed in constructing rain water dams in every district.

The minister said, “Households need supporting infrastructures in order to efficiently collect rain water.”

Earlier, Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (Ewura ) Director General Felix Ngalamgosi said despite the challenges, the country has witnessed steady growth in the regulation of the energy and water sectors.