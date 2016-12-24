Way cleared for 83 to vie in Jan by-elections

By Deogratius Kamagi and Syriacus Buguzi; @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The National Electoral Commission (NEC) has approved 83 candidates from various political parties to vie for Member of Parliament and Civic posts in the January 22 by-elections.

The elections will be held to fill the MP post for the Dimani Constituency in Zanzibar following the death its legislator Hafidh Tahir (CCM) on 11 November of this year and 20 wards in the Tanzania Mainland. The approved candidates for the legislative posts are 11 and the other 72 will nominate for councillorship vacancies.

Addressing reporters yesterday on his first day in office, the newly appointed NEC Chairman, Judge Semistocles Kaijage, urged candidates and their supporters to adhere to rules and regulations.

MP candidates are Hamad Musa of Act Wazalendo, Issa Abdulkhadir (ADC), Juma Juma (CCM), Abdalah Khamis (Chauma) and Abdulrazak Ramadhani of CUF. There was no standoff within CUF over the warring camps as had been anticipated.

Others are Peter Magwira (DP), Ali Abdalla (NRA) Amour Ali (SAU), Pandu Pandu (TLP), Abdulsamad Ali (UMD) as well as Barik Omar from UPDP. “Candidates and their supporters are reminded to adhere to poll regulations and the agreed Code of Conducts, a move that could ensure free and free election,” he insisted.

Judge Kaijage said the approval is according to Section 37 (1) (b) of The National Elections Act, Article 343, Section 41(1) of the Local Government Elections Act, Article 292.

“We have also established ethics committees in every council to monitor conduct of all candidates and their parties in the whole processes ahead of January 22 election,” he added.

According to him, the campaigns for the election started yesterday and will last on 21 January, just a day before the election.

The NEC chairman went on to explain that so far, the Commission has received six objections against councillorship candidates, of which 5 are from Ihumwa Ward in Dodoma Municipality and Isagehe in the Kahama Town Council.

Again, the parties forming the coalition of defenders of peoples’ constitution have this time failed to nominate single candidates for councillorship posts. Wards to be involved in the January’s bi elections are Igombavanu and Ikweha in Iringa, Maguhu and Tanga (Ruvuma), Kasansa Katavi), Kijichi (Dar es Salaam), Kiwanja cha Ndege (Morogoro) and Misugusu in the Coat region.

The list is also including Lembeni Ward in Kilimanjaro, Duru (Manyara), Ng’ambi and Ihunga in Dodoma, Kinampundu (Singida) Malya and Kahumulo (Mwanza),Isangehe (Shinyanga), Mkome Geita as well as the Kimwani Ward in Kagera Region.

Meanwhile the new top leaders of the National Electoral Commission (NEC), the Public Service Ethics Secretariat and high court judges were yesterday sworn in by President John Magufuli.

The swearing in ceremony, which was also attended by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, Chief Justice Othman Chande and Attorney General Gorge Masaju, took place at State House and this comes a day after the president appointed the leaders to their positions on Thursday.

Those who took the oath of office are Judge Semistocles Kaijage who was appointed to be the Chairman of NEC, and retired Judge Hamid Mahmoud Hamid who becomes his deputy. Retired Judge of the High Court Harold Reginald Nsekela was sworn in to become the Commissioner of Public Service Ethics Secretariat. Those sworn in will hold their positions for five years, a State House statement said.