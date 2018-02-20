By Herieth Makwetta and Mwafatma Hamis news@thecitizen.co.tz

The family of the National Institute of Transport (NIT) student who was shot dead by police on February 16, has said it is not part of the ongoing efforts to collect funds for the funeral services through online platforms and mobile money transfer.

The deceased, Akwilina Akwilini was killed after being hit by a stray bullet as police dispersed supporters of the opposition party Chadema who were holding demonstrations ahead of the by-elections last week.

The family spokesperson Festo Kavishe said all the funds meant for funeral arrangements are supposed to be submitted in cash at the residence of the deceased’s family at Mbezi Louis in Dar es Salaam, not otherwise.

Relatives of the slain student, Akwilina Akwilini, said they were dismayed by reports that there were people collecting contributions on behalf of the family.

Earlier, social media reports went viral, sensitizing members of the public to raise money for the funeral of Akwilini, whose death shocked the nation.