We have no torture cells in Dar, says police chief

By Deogratius Kamagi and Louis Kolumbia news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Inspector General of Police Ernest Mangu yesterday denied allegations the government had set up torture chambers in Dar es Salaam.

Mr Mangu dismissed as “baseless and malicious” remarks made earlier in the day by Chadema Director of Legal Affairs Tundu Lissu, who claimed that people suspected of committing cyber offences were being dealt with in police torture chambers in the city.

“It’s simply not true. Whoever told you that should be the one who should shed more light on these so-called torture chambers and offer irrefutable proof that they do indeed exist...that’s all I have to say,” Mr Mangu told The Citizen by telephone when reached for comment.

Mr Lissu told a news conference that the opposition party had credible information the government had set up two “torture dungeons” in Mikocheni and Oysterbay in the city.

He said people arrested on suspicion of violating the cybercrime law were being questioned by a special police unit established to deal with terrorism and poaching, and whose mandate had been expanded to cover cybercrime.

“For six months up to the end of November a total of 142 people had been arrested in various parts of the country allegedly for insulting President John Magufuli on social media. They were brought to Dar es Salaam and sent to torture chambers,” the Singida East MP said.

Mr Lissu made the allegations when speaking about the disappearance of Chadema official Ben Saanane, who went missing last month.

Mr Saanane, who is an advisor to Chadema chairman Freeman Mbowe on political and social matters, had not been seen since November 24.

Mr Lissu said Chadema still had no idea where Mr Saanane was, adding that the party had stepped up its efforts to trace him.

Mr Saanane also worked as a research and policy analyst with Chadema, work which Mr Lissu described as “very sensitive”.

“His disappearance must not be taken lightly. His last communication with Mr Mbowe was on November 14 when the chairman was about to travel to Urambo to attend the burial of former Speaker of the National Assembly Samuel Sitta.”

Prior to his disappearance Mr Saanane received several death threats, which he reported to police, Mr Lissu added.

He said the safety and security of Tanzanians was the government’s responsibility, adding that the relevant authorities owed the nation an explanation.

“If the government is holding him it should say so and state why he has still not been charged with any offence. If he’s not in custody, the government should establish who were the last people Saanane communicated with by telephone before he disappeared. The government has the resources and ability to do this,” he said.

The Chadema official also challenged the government to find out and tell the public whether Mr Saanane was still in Tanzania or if he had fled the country.

Mr Lissu queried why seven bodies pulled out of the Ruvu River in Bagamoyo District last week were “hurriedly” buried before sufficient efforts were made to identify the dead men.

He said the explanation the bodies were badly decomposed was unconvincing, and called for the remains to be exhumed and examined by pathologists to establish the cause of death and possibly identify the deceased.

“This is the only way we can be sure that one of the bodies recovered last week was not our colleague’s.”

In another development, Chadema asked the defence and security forces to immediately remove from service officers who have accepted positions in political parties, saying it was against the Constitution.

Mr Lissu made the remarks when commenting on the appointment of Colonel Ngemela Lubinga of the Tanzania People’s Defence Force (TPDF) as CCM’s secretary of politics and international cooperation.