We’ll hand over graft evidence to PCCB: MPs

Arusha. Two Chadema Members of Parliament from Arusha Region, Mr Godbless Lema and Mr Joshua Nassari, are expected to submit evidence to the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) implicating seven councilors in corruption.

The lawmakers, Mr Lema from Arusha Urban Constituency and Mr Nassari of Arumeru East said yesterday that the Chadema’s councilors who resigned from their party positions claiming to be impressed with the performance of President John Magufuli, did so under the influence of corruption.

Mr Lema told The Citizen yesterday that he was glad PCCB’s Director General Valentino Mlowola has asked them to submit evidence against the councilors to the anti-corruption watch dog.

“We will take the evidence straight to his office (PCCB) and we believe he [the Director General] will work on it,’’ he said in an interview.

Mr Lema said that his fellow lawmaker, Mr Nassari, had travelled to Nairobi to get the blessings of Chadema chairman Freeman Mbowe before the evidence could be submitted to PCCB.

Mr Mbowe is in Nairobi attending Singida East MP Tundu Lissu who has been admitted to the Nairobi Hospital for treatment since September 7 when he was shot by unidentified assailants in Dodoma.

“Immediately after Mr Nassari returns from Nairobi, we will take the evidence to PCCB,’’ said Mr Lema.

The two legislators raised the corruption claims against the councilors claims recently in Arusha following resignation of Kimandolu Ward Councilor Rayson Ngowi during a public event where President John Magufuli was officiating the commissioning of 422 army officers of the Tanzania People’s Defence Forces (TPDF).

Soon after the commissioning, President Magufuli publicly asked if there was anyone interested in joining his party, CCM.

So far, nine councillors from Chadema are reported to have resigned from their positions in the opposition, claiming they were impressed by President Magufuli’s performance.

The councilors are Mr Rayson Ngowi (Kimandolu), Mr Credo Kifukwe (Terati) in Arush Urban Constituency, Mr Anderson Sikawa (leguruki), Mr Emmanuel Mollel (Makiba) and Mr Grayson Idangya (Maroroni), Mr Solomon Laizer (Ngabobo) and Ms Josephine Mshiu (special Seats for Arumeru East).