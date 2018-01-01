By Khalifa Said @RealKhalifax ksaid@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The struggle for a new constitution and an independent electoral commission will be key priorities for the main opposition party, Chadema, this year.

Chadema chairman Freeman Mbowe said at a press conference held at his residence in Mikocheni, Dar es Salaam, yesterday that the Opposition would continue to put pressure on the government to respect democratic principles. He did not go into detail on how the party would fight for democracy this year, but said a concerted media campaign would be one of the ways they would use to press the government to open up political space.

Mr Mbowe, who is also the Hai MP, added that 2017 was a disastrous year for the Opposition because the government continued to “violate political parties’ constitutional right to peaceful assembly and freedom of expression”.

“Oppressing the Opposition is oppressing the nation and the people. Banning political parties from doing their job is to deny citizens their basic human rights,” he said.

The arbitrary arrest of Chadema cadres and sedition cases brought against them put pressure on the party’s finances and curtailed its activities, Mr Mbowe noted.

He added that some members were still in police custody, and urged law enforcement organs to conclude their investigations as soon as possible so that justice could be done.

“Delaying investigations is being unfair to these people,” he said.

Commenting on the government’s campaign against corruption, Mr Mbowe said the efforts were commendable, but warned that the crackdown should not be selective lest it is used to victimise people who were not in the good books of the President or his government.

“The intention should be to make sure that all those suspected of involvement in corruption are prosecuted instead of going after a few individuals, while others get off scot-free,” he said, adding that not all people who had been implicated in the Escrow scandal had been prosecuted.

Mr Mbowe also reiterated his party’s and the opposition Ukawa coalition’s stance announced recently that they would not take part in this month’s parliamentary and civic by-elections because they would not be free and fair.