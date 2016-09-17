We’re seeking investor to turn club into govt offices, says CDA

By Valentine Oforo; @TheCitizenTZ; news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is looking for an investor to renovate Dodoma’s former NK Club building and turn it into an office block to be used by ministries.

The one-storey block is situated along Uhindini Street was formally designed for recreation.

Since President John Magufuli announced plans to relocate the government seat from Dar es Salaam to Dodoma, the regional management and CDA have been looking for buildings to accommodate ministries and departments.

The CDA Information Department acting manager, Ms Angela Msimbira, yesterday told The Citizen that the authority was now looking for an investor to restructure the NK Club building.

Four ministries have reported to have already booked their places at the newly constructed Local Authority Pension Fund (LAPF) building whereby three other ministries are expected to be settled at some buildings at the University of Dodoma.

Dodoma Regional Commissioner Jordan Rugimbana recently told journalists here that the region had adequate places for accommodating the ministries and government departments.

The government is expected to use more than 12,000 hectares for the development of its offices here.

CDA has revealed that it has set aside over 12,000 hectares for development of the government seat.

The revelation was made by CDA’s director general Paskasi Muragiri as he briefed The Citizen recently.