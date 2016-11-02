We will blacklist Kenya firms over poor work: JPM

By Aggrey Mutambo @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Nairobi. President John Magufuli yesterday said that Tanzania will not hesitate to lock out shoddy Kenyan contractors from getting work in the country.

President Magufuli who was in the second and last day of his state visit to Kenya gave the warning during the laying of a foundation stone of a major road project to decongest Nairobi. He was accompanied at the function by his host President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Dr Magufuli who was due to fly back to Tanzania last evening had a hectic day in which he visited factories and held talks with mama Ngina Kenyatta, the mother of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Tanzanian leader whose visit was positively received by corruption-wiery Kenyans continued with his austerity and “real development” messages as he warned shoddy contractors in Kenya of possible blacklisting in Tanzania.

The event was the officially commissioning of the Nairobi Southern Bypass, a road constructed with a loan of KSh18.8 billion from China Exim Bank, and meant to ease congestion in Nairobi. On Monday the two leaders in their bilateral talks agreed on a time line to start the construction of two link roads meant to improve movement of goods and people between the two neighbouring countries.

Yesterday Dr Magufuli was told that China Road and Bridge Corporation was the contractor involved in the commisisoned project since 2012. He went on to praise the Chinese for believing in the African dream, while applauding the contractor for the good work but warned him and others that he will exclude them from his country if Kenya complains of any of their sloppy work.

“The work is good I congratulate the contractor, but I know that when the contractor is assigned work, there is usually a timeline he has to meet to ensure there are no defects after completion. You should know, if they deny you a contract here for a poor job done, I will blacklist you in Tanzania too.

“We want value for money to be seen on this road. If you build it well here, you will be building your own life and that of the people. If it gets a defect, please rehabilitate it as soon as possible. Because it will build the reputation of the contractor as well as the consultant.”

And since Kenya will have to repay the money, Dr Magufuli, a former minister for Roads for 15 years, argued the road now belongs entirely to Kenyans who should bear the responsibility to guard it against vandalism, and creating potholes through such things as oil spills.

Last year, the Kenyan Parliament passed the Scrap Metal Act and banned exportation of used metal parts, as a way of reducing plucking of road furniture. Still, it has not reduced the vice.

“It is because the Exim Bank loan will eventually be repaid by Kenyans. That means this road is yours,” he told a cheering crowd among them shouting names of their favourite politicians.

“This road is not for Kenyans. This road is for Tanzanians (too). This road is for all nationals of East Africa. It is for all Africans and even all the foreigners who will pass here. It will serve the whole world.”

In essence, the Tanzanian leader whose leadership has been known for graft purges and insistence on public service discipline, was defending his record on East African integration, a subject that many critics had called him out for.

“We in East Africa are determined to work. We want our people to succeed in this whole region. We in Tanzania want to work with Kenyans. Kenyans are our siblings. They are our friends.

At the Ngong-Lenana Interchange, both leaders said both Kenya and Tanzania were working on improving infrastructure, which will eventually improve the needed connectivity for the region’s people.

“We continue to push our ministers to make sure that the projects we are working on are completed on time,” said President Kenyatta, referring to link roads the two countries have planned.

“These develop0ment projects are useful. When we open these roads, the people who already stay on the borders, those who don’t recognise these boundaries we were given by colonialists will be closer. Our duty is, instead of dividing them, we should give them infrastructure that will bring them together. Because that is the East African spirit.”

The road is one of the many that Kenya has constructed using loans, mainly from the Chinese, but also from financial institutions like the Africa development Bank, the World Bank and donor countries.

This bypass, President Kenyatta argued, would reduce congestion in the city and save long-haul truck drivers about two and a half hours of the time they often waste navigating through the city centre traffic.

But for Dr Magufuli, the road should mean much more to the local people whose land the road cuts through.

“I long for a day when I pass here and eat in local kiosks and not big hotels in the city. And that is what it means to create real development for lowly people,” he told the audience, before turning to ask President Kenyatta directly.