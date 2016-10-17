We won’t accept conditional aid, vice president reiterates

By Patrick Kisembo @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Gairo. The Vice President, Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan, has reiterated that the government won’t give in to stringent conditions by some of the donors in order to get financial support.

She said the government will use its own resources to build its economy.

The VP made the remark when addressing wananchi at Msamvu, Morogoro district, as well as in Gairo district during stop-overs on her way to Dodoma at the weekend.

Ms Hassan said the government would gladly accept support from well-intentioned Good Samaritans who don’t attach strings to the aid, but would reject outright, support to which conditions that run counter to the country’s principles are attached.

“We cannot accept funds on condition of, say, endorsing same sex marriages. This cannot be tolerated. We shall run our country using our own money and resources,” she stressed. The VP also emphasized the civic and patriotic obligation of wananchi to pay taxes.

“We need to ensure that we pay taxes drawn from the money we make in our various businesses in order to bring about the development of our country,” she emphasised, adding: “ We can only build our country if we collect enough internal revenue and we are the ones to do so. We don’t need to depend on donors,” she said.

On land disputes between farmers and pastoralists, the VP hit out at some grassroots leaders as the major source of the problem.

She said some village leaders have been colluding with some financially well to do people by selling off land and being bribed in return.

“Those who would be conclusively established to be involved in the dubious deals would face the full force of the law,” she declared.

She urged pastoralists and farmers to love each other and stop fighting for land.

“Peace between you farmers and pastoralists is of great importance. If you quarrel sit down, talk over the issue and reconcile; but don’t fight,” she stressed, as she relayed a message from President Magufuli on the issue.